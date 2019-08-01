South Korea Courier Shipping Changes

Due to import regulation changes in South Korea, starting from September 1, 2019, all individual customers importing parcels by a courier company (DHL, FedEx or UPS) will be asked to provide a Personal Customs Clearance Code (PCCC), which will be assigned by the Korean Customs Authorities.

To adjust for this change, shipping with DHL, FedEx or UPS to South Korea will be temporarily suspended during September. After it is resumed, customers will have to write a PCCC for every parcel shipped by courier services to South Korea.

International postal services (SAL, Airmail, EMS) will carry on as per usual. We thank you for your kind understanding.

For more information about the new import regulation changes and the PCCC, please refer to the following South Korean Customs websites:

