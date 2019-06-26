SAL Service Resumes in 6 Countries

We are incredibly excited to announce that Economy Air (SAL) mail services will resume for France, The Netherlands, Spain, Ukraine, Gibraltar, and Algeria! From 1st July 2019, you will be able to send SAL parcels to the above countries via Japan Post.

SAL is a popular shipping method because it is one of the cheapest options available. It is faster than surface mail because while it is handled as surface mail in Japan and the destination country, it is treated as airmail between the two countries. Also, although SAL parcels typically do not have a tracking number, when shipping with ZenMarket, we will provide you with one so you will be able to track your parcel once it leaves Japan!



To find out more information about the resumption of services, please read Japan Post’s news here.

