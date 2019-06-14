6 Lesser Known J-Fashion Brands

If you’re like us and you can’t get enough of Japan, then you are probably aware of Japanese street fashion and subcultures. All the various subcultures found around Shibuya, Harajuku, and Ginza are unlike those in London, Milan, and New York. Nowhere is more fashion progressive than Tokyo.

Japanese fashion is all about executing everything perfectly down to the smallest detail, which explains why everything is so artistically appealing. Since there are many subcultures and fashion brands that intertwine with each other, it isn’t always easy to classify every single one of them. Harajuku is continually making waves around the world as Japan’s next generation of Japanese fashion brands and boutiques are on the rise. Let’s take a look at six lesser-known Japanese brands, and give them the recognition that they deserve.

Ozz On Japan

Despite having over 30 stores in Japan, this brand is almost unknown in the west. Ozz On Japan is a multi-style brand that mixes Japanese and Western gothic and femme clothing into various distinguishable styles. They currently have four sub-labels:

OZZONESTE is inspired by traditional Japanese and Chinese patterns and is perfect for adult women.

Ozz Croce is a darker alternative style mixing dragon motifs with skulls and spiders with phoenix motifs for the ultimate bold and trendy style.

OZZ ANGELO is inspired by traditional European clothing and uses lots of lace and frills.

Rozen Kavaliers is a mix of all of the above styles. It is aimed at sophisticated adult women who wish to wear traditional yet trendy fashion.

Which style would you say best suits you? Find out more about the different labels in the short video below.

Ozz On Japan also has a vast range of gothic jewelry, accessories, watches, bags, and lots of miscellaneous goods. We highly recommend that you check out Ozz On Japan even if it’s not your typical style, we’re sure you will find something that you will like.

HELLCATPUNKS

HELLCATPUNKS is one of our current favorite Harajuku fashion stores. Although it is inspired by the London punk scene of the 1970s, it has a Japanese girly twist that caters to young women looking for the latest cutesy and edgy fashion. They’ve got their share of stripes and checks with embroidered skulls, but they don’t shy away from platforms shoes and spikes either. If you’re like us, and you have two fashion styles (one dark and one cute), then, this is the perfect brand for you.

Merrybelle

We find Merrybelle one of the most representative brands of Otome-Kei at the moment. Merrybelle started with a vision of transforming dream-like lands into beautiful garments, and their previous collections do not disappoint. From mysterious mermaids to Alice in Wonderland prints mixed with pastel colors, Merrybelle is ahead of their game in kawaii fashion.

Although their style is very niche, it is becoming popular with young Japanese people, mostly because of their high-quality garments. Everything is designed, created, dyed, and sewn in-house in Tokyo, which explains why they are pricier than other quick fashion brands.

U-basic

U-basic is a lot tamer than the other brands we have talked about so far, but they still deserve their place as one of the top lesser known J-fashion brands. The fashion style that everyone thinks of when they think of J-fashion is changing, and Korean fashion trends increasingly influence the young Japanese women. U-basic is a fast fashion store that sells all the latest trends for an affordable price. The latest summer trend is sheer and off the shoulder tops. Why spend a lot of money on one item, when you could get three or four pieces for the same price from U-basic?

Deorart

Deorart is a unisex gothic and punk fashion brand best-known for its appearances in KERA magazine. Deorart does a perfect job at alternating dark and light assets such as skeletons with angels for the ultimate edgy look. Imagine black clothing combined with studs and zips, top it off with Yami-kawaii cats, and you have Deorart. The brand works with graphic designers to bring you unique and one of a kind gothic graphic tees.

Maiden Clothing

Can’t decide which brand you like the best? No worries, Maiden Clothing sells of the most popular lolita, fairy-kei, and gothic lolita brands including the likes of BABY THE STARS SHINE BRIGHT, and angelic pretty. Maiden Clothing is a great place to pick up some cheap lolita clothing to get into the subculture or add some new pieces to your wardrobe. Run by PURE SOUND, a glam and punk rock store, you’ll be surprised by the amount of gothic lolita they have. Whether you’re a fan of lolita subculture or not, we're sure there is something for you.

