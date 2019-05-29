SNK GIVEAWAY! Win a limited edition Samurai Shodown NEOGEO mini! ENTER NOW
WIN a RARE blue Samurai Shodown Neogeo Mini Set!

It's time for another huge giveaway! This time we're giving away a SUPER rare blue Samurai Shodown Neogeo Mini Set to celebrate our official international SNK store on ZenPlus! 💖🎁 There are only 20,000 of these in the world, but one lucky entrant will be able to get their hands on it. Worldwide shipping included. 

How to enter: Complete the actions below to gain entries into this giveaway widget below. The more entries, the higher the odds of winning!

 

ZenPlus x SNK Samurai Spirits NeoGeo Giveaway

 

This giveaway will run from midnight 30th May 2019 — 11:59 PM 4th June 2019 (Japanese standard time). We will randomly pick a winner and announce them on Tuesday 4th June on our Instagram and via email, so keep an eye out.

 

Article| 29/05/2019 | Giveaway

