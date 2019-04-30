How To Buy From Animate Online Shop

Animate is one of the best and largest online shops for you to fulfill all your anime and manga merchandise needs. You will be able to find everything here such as figures, posters, DVD box sets and more! However, some of the items are Animate exclusives, which means you will only be able to find them on the Animate Online Shop. Luckily, with ZenMarket, you will be able to buy them all and have them shipped right to your doorstep!

Step-by-Step Guide

1. Change the language.

The Animate site is in Japanese, but you can very easily change the language! In the top right-hand corner, click “Select Language” and select English (or whatever language you prefer). Please note that this is an automatic Google translation and is not 100% accurate.





2. Search for your favorite items

Now that you can understand the website a little better, it is time to find your favorite products! There are many ways to navigate the site. If you already know what you are looking for, try using their search bar up top. If you are struggling to get results, read our handy tips for finding items here.

If you would just like to browse the site, there are many ways to do this. You can browse by anime/manga titles, categories, new products etc.

One thing to note about browsing by “Title Search” is that the titles are arranged by Japanese alphabet, so it will be confusing if you do not understand hiragana. If you are looking for items related to a specific franchise, we would advise you to try looking for the Japanese title on Google or Wikipedia, then using the search function instead.



3. Filter search for best results

When you click on a category, you will be able to browse the items available. On the category page, you will see the price (with tax included), whether the item is in stock, the release date and more. You can also filter the options by clicking the grey bar just above page numbers.

4. Check the price and other important information

Once you have found the item you would like to purchase, you will be directed to the product page. On this page, you will be able to see more photos of the product, the price, and other important information such as release date, whether the item is accepting reservations etc.





Further down the page, you will also be able to see more product details. Please read this carefully as it may contain information about pre-orders (if you are pre-ordering) including when the pre-order period ends.

5. Copy the URL over to ZenMarket!

Ready to order? Don’t worry about adding the item to your cart! First, head over to our website and login. If you don’t have an account, you can register here (it only takes a few seconds!).

Then, all you have to do is copy the URL of the item and paste it into the search bar! A pop-up box will appear, where you can input item descriptions (e.g. if there are different colors, sizes). All you have to do next is click “Add” and the item will be added to your cart!

After the item is added, sit back and wait for our ZenMarket buying team to check on its price and availability. This may take up to 24 hours or longer during busy periods. Once this is done, you will receive a notification in your account. All you have to do after that is pay for the item by adding funds to your account!

Start Shopping On Animate!

Need more help? Find out more about how to buy on ZenMarket here.

