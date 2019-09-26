Official Rizin Fighting Federation International Store on ZenPlus

Japan's biggest and most popular Mixed Martial Arts event is Rizin Fighting Federation (Rizin FF). On NYE in 2018, Rizin achieved their most significant accomplishment yet. The undefeated American boxer, Floyd Mayweather, came out of retirement to fight the Japanese athlete Tenshin Nasukawa. The fight was viewed all over the world. This year's Grand Prix is bound to bring even more exciting bouts. Starting from April 2019 and stretching to New Year's eve, who do you think will be crowned champion?

What is Rizin FF?

The word RIZIN is a combination of two words. One of which is "Raijin," meaning the god of lightning and thunderstorms in ancient Japan. The other word is "rising," suggesting to prosper and thrive. Which together expresses the Grand Prix styled events to rise to the top and continue to climb higher.

In 2015 the former Pride Fighting Championships and Dream Stage Entertainment president Nobuyuki Sakakibara created Rizin Fighting Federation (Rizin FF). Rizin mainly focuses on Grand Prix styled events, where athletes fight in a knock-out style competition. The athletes continue to compete all day and night until the last man is standing.

However, not all of their shows are like this. A lot of their shows follow a more traditional format where athletes fight one on one.

Who are the prominent Rizin athletes?

It made world news that Floyd Mayweather was coming out of retirement to start fighting again. Many were shocked that the undefeated American boxer was going to join this new Japanese fighting federation that lots of people still don't know.

Some other prominent Rizin athletes include Shinya Aoki, the famous Brazilia jiu-jitsu athlete, and Fedor Emelianenko. Emelianenko is considered to be the greatest heavyweight in mixed martial arts ever.

However, the biggest Rizin fight was on NYE last year. Tickets sold out extremely fast, and Saitama Super Arena was full of viewers from around the globe including Brazil, Europe, and the USA. The match was less competitive than suspected and left Nazukawa struggling to jab Mayweather. The game ended technically as a draw but, Nasukawa seemed heartbroken.

Where can I buy Rizin Official goods?

