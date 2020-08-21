SAL Shipping Status Notification

About SAL Shipping:

We see that EMS and Airmail shipping have already been restored for many countries.

However, for the past 3.5 months, this has not been the case for SAL or SAL Small.

Based on our experience, we consider JP Post is highly unlikely to resume SAL shipping anytime soon.

For this reason, starting from August 28 (Friday, 0:00 JST), SAL will not be available anymore in the selection screen when creating your parcels, until officially resumed by the Japanese postal services.

Thus, if you are still waiting for SAL to be restored, we'd like to ask you to consider an alternative shipping method available for your destination.

SAL Parcels that are already packed and paid for ("waiting for shipping") will not be automatically changed to other services. You will need to log into your account and choose an alternate shipping method.

Please see our shipping calculator to check your available options.

We apologize for this inconvenience and thank you very much for understanding.