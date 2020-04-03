9 Weirdest Things on Amazon Japan

From anime hologram concerts to live octopus meals and owl cafes, Japanese culture and pop culture is unlike any other country in the world. Without a doubt, Japan is a country filled with countless unique things. This uniqueness even extends to Amazon Japan, where you can buy some of these unique things for yourself. This article will highlight products on Amazon Japan that are so weird that even ZenMarket doesn't recommend you try to ship these items!

Yes, you read that correctly. But don’t worry, this tarantula comes dead, dehydrated, and 100 percent edible. This Zebra tarantula is distributed by the Newport Jerky Company and comes ready for consumption.

*Please note some countries/customs may consider this item as either "food" or "animal" and we may be unable to ship this to your chosen country.

If you need something else to wash down the tarantula, it will surely go well with a bag of mixed bugs. While it won’t be replacing an old fashioned bag of mixed nuts any time soon, this unique snack is made up of dried crickets, mole crickets, grasshoppers, silkworms, and sago worms.

*Please note some Countries/customs may consider this item as either "food" or "animal" and we may be unable to ship this to your chosen country.

If by some odd chance the tarantula and the mixed bugs weren’t enough, you may also be interested in a whole black scorpion. You can rest assured, any and all venom has been removed and these scorpions are perfectly safe to eat.

*Please note some Countries/customs may consider this item as either "food" or "animal" and we may be unable to ship this to your chosen country.

Japan is a place that is quite open about sexuality in stores. It is one of the few countries that still has places where you can rent adult DVDs. Convenience stores display magazines with risque photos of gravure models for everyone to see as they walk by.

However, the most common adult item that you can see in discount stores and adult film stores is Tenga, which is Japan’s take on the modern fleshlight.

*Please note some Countries/customs prohibit "sex toys" and those that consider it a "plastic toy" may require a "sanitary check" to be performed.

If you’re preparing an emergency bag for earthquakes, typhoons, or even a viral pandemic, you shouldn’t forget to pack a portable toilet. While food and water are essential, sometimes you just have to go and when you do, you’ll be glad you packed one of these.

If you liked William Golding’s The Lord of the Flies, then you’ll surely enjoy adding this three-kilogram pig’s head to your Sunday BBQ. Hopefully this one tastes great and doesn’t lead to the loss of your innocence.

*This item must be kept frozen during international shipping and ZenMarket doesn't currently offer any frozen shipping options.

With Japan in close proximity to the great country of Australia, a lot of Japan’s imported beef is Aussie beef. However, most people don’t know that you can get Australian crocodile claws imported as well. Don’t be afraid to have a bite; it tastes just like chicken.

*This item must be kept frozen during international shipping and ZenMarket doesn't currently offer any frozen shipping options.

If the Crocodile wasn’t enough for you, you can also get an entire rabbit (dead, of course) delivered straight to your doorstep. If you don’t know how to cook rabbit, don’t worry. You can simply follow this recipe inspired by Samwise from Lord of the Rings:

*This item must be kept frozen during international shipping and ZenMarket doesn't currently offer any frozen shipping options.

Hopefully, you’ve never felt the need to use one of these. However, if you ever find yourself in a predicament where you question your own lineage or the blood of your child, you’ll be happy to know that you can purchase DNA tests straight from Amazon Japan.

*This item requires the user to send back the DNA test to Japan. Due to this, Zenmarket does not recommend the buying of this item as we will be unable to provide further assistance after the initial shipment of the DNA test.

These were just 9 of the weirdest products available on Amazon Japan. While some of these products may not ship to your country, you can use ZenMarket’s delivery proxy service to ship most Japanese goods virtually anywhere in the world.