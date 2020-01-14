ZenPlus GiveawayWin an SNK NEOGEO Sukajan! ends on Monday ENTER NOW
[Giveaway] Win a NEOGEO Sukjan

It's that time of the month where a free prize is up for grabs to anyone of you. This month we are giving away an Old Style NEOGEO Sukajan in any available size


ZenPlus' SNK Sukajan Giveaway


To enter pick an entry from the Gleam widget above and complete the action. Unless you are already logged in to Gleam, you will be asked to fill in your name and email, so we can contact you if you win. 

Make sure you complete at least one action by 11:59 PM 20th January 2020 (JST).

Terry Bogard in Smash on Nintendo Switch


Good luck everyone! We are so excited to see all your entries. 

 

