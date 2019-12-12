Interview with instagrammer JASMIN FOXE

J-fashion and cosplay lover, Jasmin Foxe began her successful Instagram back in 2015 and has been sharing cosplay photos, outfits of the day, and meme songs ever since. Jasmin Foxe's cute yet sometimes twisted photos gets thousands of views every day.

In addition to her engaging photo content, she has also become a partner with and streams daily on Twitch and is very active on youtube. While we congratulate her on her partnership wtih Twitch, Foxe tells us what the hardest part of social media is for her and what her favorite games to play on stream are.





How did you get into Twitch?

I procrastinated for years but then saw my friend and fellow cosplayers streaming which made the platform less daunting to me and feel a lot more comfortable :)

Who do you look up to?

I'm inspired by Audrey Hepburn and always have been since a little girl.

What motivates you?

My people/followers. I've built strong connections with my people and I just want to bring happiness and positivity to as many people as I can!

What is the hardest part of social media for you?

The hardest part would be dealing with people who spread hate and negative vibes.

What are some of the best things you've learned about yourself since you started live streaming?

I've discovered an amazing world and made so many friends since streaming and I've learned how much I can really open up.

What game is your favorite to play on stream?

At the moment it's Minecraft and League of Legends :D

How many hours a day do you typically spend playing games?

Generally about five to seven hours a day.

We saw you make some pretty good songs, do you hope to release an album one day?

Hahaha, thank you! That would be a dream!

If you could collab with any other famous streamer or YouTuber who would it be?

I would love to collab with Kelly Eden, Little Lia or PeachMilky :3

If you could give one tip of advice to someone starting out on social media, what would it be?

Stay true to yourself in your content and post what makes you happy <3

Where can you find Jasmin Foxe?



