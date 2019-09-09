What should I know about SINoAlice before I start playing?

Join the worst of all worlds. Where fairy tales collide and characters are twisted and distorted into someone new. This world you will enter is called the “Library” it is here you will hear the voices of characters asking for one wish: “The revival of my Author”.

(Director, Yoko Taro, prefers to keep his face hidden when appearing in interviews and media.)

What awaits you in this mobile game is the result of Nier: Automata’s director, Yoko Taro’s, imagination, and the dark themes he enjoys adding into his games. Pulling inspiration from video games like the God of War series, the book The Memory Palace of Matteo Ricci by Jonathan Spence, and real-life events Yoko Taro has developed a unique style of story-writing that has been captivating gamers since the development of Drakengard on Playstation 2. By having players think at a psychological level, Taro pushes players (in a way) to see both sides of the same coin. Whether it’s determining which side of “justice” is right in Drakengard 3 or being confronted with a dilemma about life in Nier Gestalt and Nier Replicant.

Meanwhile, in SINoALICE, you follow the journeys of many fairy tale characters like Alice, Cinderella, and Snow White as they fight to revive their authors. Much like many other mobile games, SINoALICE is free-to-play but does include a payment system for in-game content. All characters have their own story, which you can follow through chapters that may cross paths with other characters, the further you progress. Players have the choice also to level up these specific characters to prepare them for battle.

Characters are divided into two classes, combat and support, and can only equip weapons based on their class. Each weapon has a skill which you can use in battle which can work to your advantage if you strategize before each fight! The fights are known as ATBs, or active time battles, which means you need to think on the go. You can’t pause the fight to think about your next move, so make sure you’re still on your feet! Both you and your enemies, the nightmares, have an element type, and each element has a weakness. If you know how to play Rock, Paper, Scissors, then you should have no trouble remembering how it works!

If you’d like to know more about the combat system, KaineShadory on YouTube has a good summary for beginners on how to go through battles in SINoALICE.

There’s a neat little minigame known as “Cleaning” where you get to “clean” the screen of these cute little guys. I won’t spoil all the fun, but it’s definitely one of the fun things to do in-game that can also net you some experience to level up with!



If the gameplay wasn’t enough to get your attention, it might interest you to know that the composer for the music in SINoALICE is the same person who made all of the wonderful music in Nier: Automata, Keiichi Okabe! For a mobile game, this may be one of the best when it comes to background music in all parts of the game. In battle, you can hear upbeat and intense music similar to those in the Nier franchise. The music matches perfectly with the real-time battle system in the game and makes you feel engaged. For a sample of what you’ll be able to listen to in-game, check out Square Enix Japan’s YouTube page! The slow and somber music during cutscenes and in menus makes you feel at ease, and you could easily get lost in listening to it instead of playing the game! If you would like to hear more of the beautiful music, the SINoALICE soundtrack is available on ZenPlus!

Did you know that on the first event after SINoALICE launched was a collaboration event with another one of Yoko Taro’s games, Nier: Automata? For its western release, there have been three characters currently announced for this event but did you know there’s a fourth one? You’ll have to wait for more details to find out about who that is!

It has been a little over two years since SINoALICE was released in Japan and its western release preparing for launch in the winter, but there’s already so much merchandise from the series already on the market! From the plushies and soundtrack from earlier as well as wallets, shawls, and even tote bags, there are lots of ways to subtly show your appreciation for the game! That’s not enough for you? What about cosplays? There’s a lot of SINoAlice products to find on ZenPlus so there’s just one thing left to ask, Are you prepared to join the Worst of all Worlds?

So that’s everything you should know about SINoAlice before you start playing. What do you like most about this RPG? Let us know which kawaii character you can’t get enough of on our social networks below.

