Fashion

ZenPlus x Studio Ghibli Giveaway

It's time for another epic giveaway! This time we're giving away a No-Face Piggy Bank that will add a twist to your money-saving tactics. Watch No-Face scoffing down spare change in the gif below, who wouldn't want a chance to win this?

No-Face Coin Bank Gif 

How to enter?

      1. Log into Gleam.
      2. Complete the actions below to gain entries into this giveaway. The more entries, the higher the odds of winning!

ZenPlus x Studio Ghibli Giveaway

 

We will randomly choose a winner on Tuesday, 13th August 2019. Good luck, everyone! 💖

 

Article| 08/08/2019 | zenplusAnime

