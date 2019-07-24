Let The Auditions Begin! What Is Revue Starlight!?

“Position Zero!” One stage girl will shout after an intense battle in Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight. The series initially made its debut as a stage play in 2017 and was adapted into a manga and anime the following year. We follow the 99th Graduating Class member, Karen Aijo, as she is thrust into the ‘Revue Starlight Auditions’ where she must fight her classmates to become the Top Star.

Revue Starlight is a different take on the music-themed franchises we know like Love Live and Uta no☆Prince Sama. The series revolves around girls attending Seisho Music Academy who want to be stage performers in a theater. Karen Aijo, a girl without boundless energy and puts it all towards her dream of becoming a star, is suddenly part of a battle her classmates had been secretly taking part in the “Revue Starlight Auditions.”

There are small differences you’ll notice between the stage play, manga, and anime that make them all worth seeing. You’ll get to see more character interactions and development among all the girls, the anime brings all of the action to life, and the stage play showcases all of the fantastic music from the series!

While the story changes slightly depending on if you watch the stage play, read the manga, or watch the anime, they all share a common theme: overcoming trials or face despair. A profound theme that helps define each character's personalities and what it is that motivates them to work their hardest.

The series gets its viewers to think a little about what it is that matters the most for the characters, whether it’s Claudine trying to figure out how to surpass Maya as the top student, or if it’s Nana trying to perfect the stage play “Starlight.” All of the characters struggle to overcome great walls to succeed. Their determination is recognized and is put to the test in the auditions.

Beneath Revue Starlight’s upbeat and occasionally comedic scenes are ones that may keep you on the edge of your seat. All of the characters in the series must deal with putting all they have on the line to become Top Star and the ability to stand on any stage they desire. No matter how you look at it sacrifices need to be made, and while there may be hope for one girl’s future, there will be despair for everyone else who fails to reach the top. The radiance and shine they had in the auditions will disappear and with it their motivation to pursue the spot of Top Star.

Months after the anime made its debut in Japan the mobile game, Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight -Re LIVE-, was released. Bringing some fantastic music and beautiful costume designs into the game. Taking place after the events of the anime series, players can form teams with their favorite characters as well as new characters from three other schools.

If you have never watched the stage play, the mobile game brings all of the songs from the plays into the game for your enjoyment, including variations sung by students from the other schools.

The game has a simple turn-based combat system where you can make strategies for fighting enemies both in the story and in player versus player combat. Each character has their unique special attacks, and if you use enough special attacks, you’ll be treated with a fantastic finishing attack on your enemies. If you’d like to see a sample of what the combat system is like as well as what PVP content is like in the game, you can check out this hilarious video by Youtuber, Rinsenpai!

Starting as a stage play and moving on as a manga, anime, and a mobile game, Revue Starlight has grown incredibly fast and continues its growth on all platforms! If you’re interested in some merchandise, from buttons to magnets, clear files, and even trading cards! ZenPlus has got you covered!

