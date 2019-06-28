How To Buy From Disney Japan

Tokyo Disneyland opened its doors to the Japanese public in 1983, and since then, Disney has become a mainstay in Japan. From Mickey Mouse to Pixar, the Japanese love all things kawaii, and Disney is no different. Although Disney is an international brand, thanks to the success of Tokyo Disney Resort, Japan often releases exclusive Disney goodies that you cannot get anywhere else in the world!

If you are a Disney fan, then you absolutely have to check out the exclusive items available on the Disney Japan online store!

They have everything from classic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Chip & Dale, as well as characters from Pixar movies and other Disney franchises such as Star Wars. However, the Disney Japan online store does not ship overseas. This is where ZenMarket comes in! We can help you buy all your favorite Disney items. Simply follow our tutorial to find out how!

Step-by-Step Guide

1. Translate the website

Head over to the Disney Japan online store. The website is in Japanese, so to make browsing easier, we recommend that you translate it using Google Translate. If you are browsing on Google Translate, all you have to do is right-click and select ‘Translate’. Please note that the translation is not 100% accurate.

You might also notice that there is the option to change your language in the upper-right corner of the website. This does not actually help to translate the website. It leads you to a page that tells you to translate your website using a website translator!

2. Search/Browse for the best Disney goods

Now that the website is translated, you’ll notice there are several ways for you to find your items! If you already have an idea of what you want, then you can try using their search bar up top. We recommend searching in Japanese. Don’t know Japanese? No problem! We have a handy guide here that teaches you how to find items without knowing Japanese!

If you would just like to browse the site, you can use the navigation bar. This way, you can find items by character, category, new items, sale and by feature!

You can also scroll down and check out recommended items, as well as new items!

3. Choose your favorite items

When you click on a sub-category, you will be able to browse the items available. For example, if you are interested in Plush Dolls, then Category -> Plush Dolls will show you a selection similar to the one below.

Depending on how you prefer to browse, you can change the display order, the view, etc. You can now also use the sidebar to continue browsing items by the different categories.

4. Find out more about the item

Once you found an item you’d like to buy, it’s time to find out more about it! Click on it to be redirected to the product page, where you’ll be able to see more photos about the product, the price, whether the item is in stock, and more!

Further down, you get a short description of the item. If you want to see more details, such as the material, size, and weight, you can expand the “Product Description” box.

5. Order with ZenMarket!

Ready to order? Don’t worry about adding the item to your cart! First, head over to our website and log-in. If you don’t have an account, you can register here (it only takes a few seconds!). After that, just copy the item URL.

Then, just paste the URL into the search bar! A pop-up box will appear, where you can input item descriptions (e.g. if there are different colors, sizes). All you have to do next is click “Add” and the item will be added to your cart!

After the item is added, sit back and wait for our ZenMarket buying team to check on its price and availability. This may take up to 24 hours or longer during busy periods. Once this is done, you will receive a notification in your account. All that is left is to pay for the item by adding funds to your account!

Ready to start shopping?

Check out Disney products directly on ZenMarket!

