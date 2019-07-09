5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Studio Ghibli Films

To celebrate the launch of our new Studio Ghibli store, which sells all the Japanese Ghibli merch that is only ever sold in Japan. We got the whole ZenPlus team together and created our list of why you should watch studio ghibli movies, and here it is.

For nearly 35 years, Studio Ghibli has been giving the world movies that could take your breath away. Whether it’s traveling across Japan in search of a cure for a curse in Princess Mononoke, to protecting a fish with magical powers in Ponyo, or befriending spirits of the forest in My Neighbor Totoro, you’ll always be drawn in by the fantastic and unique storytelling of each film.

1. The Unique Stories

Studio Ghibli is consistent with their themes across all of their movies. Each of their films shows a character’s growth and their persistence to push forward against all obstacles. The emotions and situations they encounter are relatable and give you a sense of familiarity with them. Movies like My Neighbor Totoro show the viewers, through the eyes of Satsuki and Mei, how difficult it can be to be siblings and also the beautiful bonds you create in hard times. Whether you like a little more action in your films or you want to go on an adventure, there’s a story waiting to take its viewers to a brand new world.

2. The Breathtaking Art

The story is not the only thing that they’re known for. All of the visuals and the art direction are some of the most breathtaking things you’ll see in anime. The range of colors they use in every scene to make objects, people, and most importantly, the environment stands out as much as possible. You won’t want to miss a single detail, and you’ll probably have to watch one film more than once if you're going to catch everything!

3. The Delicious Food

Food is one of the most significant elements in every Ghibli movie and has an essential purpose. Meals are a time to connect with friends and family, or it creates a bond between the protagonist and other characters. All the mouth-watering food will make you wish you were with the characters too. It’s hard to resist when they put in a lot of effort into all of the details of each dish they draw. Content creators like ‘Binging With Babish’ have even begun creating their versions of food from the films for the world to see!

4. The Insane Music

The soundtracks are nothing to laugh at either when it comes to Ghibli movies. Every one of the pieces you hear is a masterpiece that accurately reflects the time and place of each film. It’s no wonder why composer Joe Hisaishi has been at the helm of nearly every Ghibli movie produced because he knows what he is doing. His attention to detail when it comes to matching the tone of the film to its music is perfect and draws you in without even skipping a beat.

Spirited Away is one of Ghibli’s most recognized pieces, and its soundtrack has won numerous awards. We recommend you listen to its soundtrack, which you can buy at ZenPlus or any of Hisaishi’s works which are available for you online.

5. The Impact on Pop Culture

Over the years, many people and shows have taken inspiration from Studio Ghibli works and paid homage to various shapes and forms. The Simpsons had a small scene featuring many references to their films, including My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service. You can check out the scene for yourself here:

Due to their immense popularity, Studio Ghibli has opened up an exclusive restaurant called “Straw Hat Cafe” in the Ghibli Museum located in Mitaka, Tokyo. The cafe is just the cherry on top of the amazing displays you can find inside the museum. If you’re ever in the area, then it is a must see! It’s definitely a once in a lifetime chance to see up close many of the characters of their films. You can find out more about the Ghibli Museum at their website in English or Japanese here.

If you haven’t fallen in love with works by Studio Ghibli yet or you already have, ZenPlus has teamed up with an official Japanese Studio Ghibli reseller selling all the Ghibli merchandise your heart desires, and the best thing about it? ZenPlus purchases have no commission, and you receive 3% cashback on each item.

Whether you’re looking for a Totoro hand towel or a Kiki's Delivery Service bento box, ZenPlus has a wide range of Ghibli products for all of your needs!



Are there any other reasons why you should Studio Ghibli films that we have missed out? Get the conversation started by telling us on our social media sites below.





Follow us & Share The Love #ZenPlus