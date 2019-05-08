5 Japanese Products To Buy For Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is almost upon us! Have you been racking your brains thinking of great mother’s day gifts that your mom will love? Don’t resort to giving her a gift card! With our specially curated gift guide, you will be able to find the best gifts for your mother. We guarantee that there is something on this list for every mother.



1. Japanese Bath Salts

If you think you know baths, think again. The Japanese have taken baths and given it a whole new life! Many Japanese actually take baths regularly, with even the most basic apartments in the city having a bathtub. They believe that bathing in the hot springs, or onsen, can cure diseases. Hot spring water is said to be good for the skin and can apparently even improve cardiac illnesses! Oh, and it can also give you good luck.

Let your mother experience her very own private hot springs with Japanese bath salts! There are a great many to choose from, but some favorites include Tabi no Yado, which uses hot spring agents from famous onsens around Japan. Another population option is Bab bath tablets, which dissolve in the water and increase blood circulation and relieves fatigue.

2. Japanese Skincare

You’ve probably heard about the magic of Japanese skincare and we can’t think of a better gift for your mother. There are all sorts of great skincare you can pick up from Japan, from cleansers to anti-aging products. The Japanese are almost religious about their skincare and take a ‘nourishing’ approach in its products, which is almost the antithesis of many products found in America.

Japanese skincare follows a strict routine and it can be incredibly confusing if you are unfamiliar with it. However, no worries, as we are here to break it down for you.

Cleansing is an essential (and the first!) step in a skincare routine. Many Japanese women use oil cleansers, such as the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil and the Shu Uemura Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oil. They then usually follow this up with a second cleansing, opting for a softer foaming cleanser.

Kesho-sui is not a ‘lotion’ in the sense that you know it. Instead, it has the consistency of a toner, but it is not used to rub off excess dirt or makeup. Instead, they are essences that you pat onto the face and leave on to soften and hydrate your skin. Particular favorites are the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (many people swear by its anti-aging properties!) and Hada Labo’s Gokujyn Hyaluronic Acid Lotion.

Japanese skincare serums are just as magical as they sound. Known as biyoueki, they target specific target problems such as wrinkles or dark spots. Try picking up POLA’s Wrinkle Spot, which is the only product in the country the government allows to label as ‘anti-wrinkle’, to help your mother stay as youthful as she feels.

Many Japanese skincare products use cream, milk or oil to seal in your skin’s natural moistures. For oil-based moisturizers, your mother might love the Son Bahyu Horse Oil, which is beloved by Japanese women nationwide. Another favorite is the Curel Intensive Moisture Cream, which is a light cream perfect for all climates.

Forget about harsh exfoliants like apricot shells! In Japan, skincare is all about gentle cleansing. Most people here swear by the Cure Natural Aqua Gel, which has a cult following internationally as well.

3. Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Your mother deserves the best, and Japan delivers only the best. The beauty gadget market may look bizarre and slightly confusing, but many women swear by the usefulness of these items. We would recommend splurging on the MTG ReFa Carat facial massager, which is meant to tighten up your skin and give it a beautiful, glossy look. It is said to deliver the spa experience while at home! On the other hand, Ya-Man’s RF Beaute Photo Plus EX is touted to help with deep cleansing, moisturizing, facial line care, aging skin care, and cooling.

4. Designer Bags

You might be wondering why you should buy designer bags from Japan. The answer is simple: there are tons of cheaper options available on sites like Rakuten, and if you’re lucky, you might be able to snag rare pieces on Yahoo Auctions. While we’re obviously not advocating for you to purchase a used bag for your mother on an auction site (even if they are probably in very good condition) for Mother’s Day, if you are lucky, you can usually find new, unopened pieces. Try looking at popular brands like Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and Gucci.

If you would like to take it a step further and look for Japanese designer brands, bags that are incredibly popular with women include Issey Miyake and Samatha Thavasa.

5. Japanese Watches





Japanese watchmakers have been perfecting their craft for hundreds of years, and the result is timepieces that can hold its own against some of the most popular watch houses. Everyone deserves a gorgeous watch, much less your mother, who somehow manages to do it all and more with the time she has.

Some popular watch brands to consider include the ever-popular Seiko and its fancy counterpart, Grand Seiko, as well as Citizen. For more on Japanese watches, be sure to check out our blog post on Japanese watch brands!

