Moeshu: Anime-themed Bottles Of Japanese Sake

This one is for you anime fans. Say hello to Suzuki Liquor store that sells homebrewed sake made by an anime lover in Shizuoka Prefecture. Although it tastes great without the cute anime girls on the bottles, we cannot deny that it doesn't make it more appealing to the eye. Whether you want to drink it while watching anime, or you want to give it to an anime lover, no matter who it is for, we're sure it will bring a smile to anyone's face.

Two of Suzuki's best-selling Moeshu bottles

Suzuki Liquor Store was established in 1926 and has been past down to three generations of the family. However, it hasn't always been labeling its bottles with anime girls. Their store first became famous thanks to its balanced, refreshing, and flavorful taste.

To spice things up, the current store owner started changing the sake labels with his original drawings of moe girls. Thanks to his innovation, Suzuki Liquor Store has undoubtedly become one of the most famous liquor stores in the whole of Japan.

Photos of the current owner at Japanese cosplay conventions

In addition to the cuteness of these bottles, each character has its backstory with references to Suzuki's home prefecture, Shizuoka.

Other characters include your favorites from Love Live! Sunshine!!, Girls & Panzer, Ultimate Nipper, and so many more great series. If you're not a fan of any of the mentioned series, don't worry, there are also some stylish Touken Ranbu themed bottles.

You can find all of the alcohol mentioned above and so much more on the official International Suzuki Liquor Online Store.

Shop Anime-themed Alcohol

Not a fan of alcohol? There's no need to worry Suzuki Liquor also sell anime-themed Japanese green tea, curry, and oden by clicking the red button above. Or check out our other anime goods by clicking the banner below.

So, that's it for our guide on Moeshu: Anime themed bottles of sake. Which bottle do you want the most? Let us know through our social networks below. Also, if you have any ideas of what anime girl you would love to see on a Japanese sake bottle, let us know. We can't wait to hear from you all.

