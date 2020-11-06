HALLOWEEN GIVEAWAY WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT!

We thank everyone who participated in our monstrous Halloween giveaway on our Twitter account!

It was fantastic to see you all your messages and thank you to everyone that entered.

The competition ended on October 31, it is now time to announce the winners.

Winners!

Chucky - LilyMai Darling

Beetlejuice - Osamu Dazai

Pennywise - Reiko

Freddy - Casper

Hellraiser - 你是哪颗小星星那

Jason - 楊勝閔







Congratulations again to the winner and a big thank you to all the other participants!

Even if you haven't been selected, don't give up hope! We will be doing more giveaways for other occasions so keep participating!

Don't forget to follow us on our Twitter and our other social networks of course to not miss any of the next contests!