Top 5 Japanese Face Masks for Coronavirus

A new outbreak of pneumonia was reported in Wuhan, China, in late December 2019, and cases have been confirmed around the world.

To protect yourself from infection, WHO recommends that you regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and thoroughly cook meat and eggs. It is best if you wear a face mask and avoid close contact with anyone coughing and sneezing.

What is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a family of viruses found in animals and humans. Some can infect people and cause common colds, whereas others can cause more severe diseases such as MERS and SARS. A novel coronavirus is a new strain of Coronavirus never identified in humans before.

Common signs of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties, and respiratory symptoms. In severe cases, Coronavirus can cause pneumonia, kidney failure, acute respiratory syndrome, and even death.

How dangerous is 2019-nCov?

Coronavirus can cause mild symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. In more rare cases, it can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties. Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

Should I wear a mask to protect myself?

Wearing a medical mask can help limit the spread of Coronavirus. However, using a mask alone cannot guarantee that you will not be infected and should be combined with other prevention measures.





How to put on a mask?

Before putting on a mask, wash hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks

To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of the mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; wash hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.





Our Top 5 Japanese Face Masks

Unicharm Cho-kaiteki Face Mask (50 pieces)



After wearing a mask for a long time, you start to feel discomfort or even hurt the tops of your ears. With Unicharm’s Ultra-Comfort Face masks, the straps are soft, bringing ultimate comfort to your ears while preventing the spread of viruses. The Cho-kaiteki mask also includes a silk touch filter containing real silk to avoid irritation of your skin and for a comfortable fit.

With no gaps, a snug nose fit, and a ventilation filter, this is one of our favorite masks for all-day use during the Coronavirus outbreak.





Iris Ohyama Deluxe Pleated Cotton Mask (50 mask set)

If you're looking for something that won't stick to your mouth and is soft and stretchy, then this is the mask for you. Iris Ohyama's Deluxe Mask is tailored to fit your face without any gaps. It also means that the mask won't stick to your mouth; therefore, it allows for more natural breathing. The 99% cut filter blocks most small particles and virus-laden droplets, keeping you well protected from the coronavirus.

Unicharm Cho-kaiteki (Ultra Comfort) Face Mask - Stuffy-free Type (3 masks)

This face mask model is the premium version of the Unicharm Cho-kaiteki Face Mask and clears stuffiness with its interior mesh gauze and filter. Just like all of the other masks we have talked about up to this point, it firmly blocks 99% of pollen and prevents the spread of viruses such as the Coronavirus.

Pieras PM 2.5 Mask (1 piece)



You may be thinking how can this anti-pollution mask help protect you from Coronavirus; however, it has been reported that any high-quality mask can protect you. The Pieras PM 2.5 Mask also protects you from pollutants and other airborne illnesses, do you can rest assured that you’ll be safer if you wear the Pieras PM 2.5 mask.









PM 2.5 Virus Mask for Children (65 pieces)

Virus PM 2.5 masks like these children help protect children or those with small faces from Coronavirus. It is made from non-woven fabric to avoid any unnecessary irritation and pulling of the ears.









Please be aware that wearing surgical or anti-pollution masks will not give you total protection from all airborne particles. We recommend you wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, and cover your mouth whenever you sneeze or cough.



Get The Conversation Started #ZenPlus.





