Everything You Must Know About Japanese Skincare

Are you looking for the secret to clear and dewy skin? The Japanese may just have the answer. From cleansing oils to beauty serums, Japan spends the most (per capita) on beauty and skincare products in the world. In fact, having an exquisite complexion is so prized in Japan that they have a special term for it: mochi-hada (lit. mochi skin).

With thousands of products to choose from and a whole skincare routine to discover, you probably have tons of questions. This is where our ultimate guide comes in. We’ve spent weeks, nay, months, researching the best beauty tips and Japanese cosmetics for you.

Read on to find out about the best J-beauty products, whether double cleansing is worth it, and how to achieve skin as soft and plump as a mochi.

What is the Japanese Skincare Routine?

The Japanese skincare routine follows a simple philosophy: gentle cleansing and nourishment. Instead of deep exfoliation using harsh facial scrubs, the Japanese depend on the double-cleansing method. This gently cleans your skin and is a miracle for those with more sensitive skin.

After cleansing, moisture is packed on with a bevy of products, including ‘lotions’, essences, serums, moisturizers, and facial masks. It is also important to remember to protect your skin against the sun’s harmful UV rays with sunscreen, regardless of your complexion.

How Does Japanese Skincare Differ From Korean Skincare?

Like the Japanese, Korean beauty routines focus on gently protecting and hydrating the skin. This is achieved through the highly-popular 10-step Korean skincare routine.

The main difference lies in the skin care products themselves. Korean skincare products are some of the world’s most innovative, and even today, they continue to release new skin care advancements. Japanese skincare products, on the other hand, use natural, time-trusted ingredients that reflects their philosophy on proper skincare.

The Japanese skincare routine also has fewer steps, and is less regimented. Instead of following the routine for the sake of it, is important to listen to your skin and adjust accordingly.

Step-By-Step Routine

Double cleansing is essential to the Japanese skincare routine. The first cleanse with an oil cleanser helps to remove make-up residue and excess oil from your skin. It might seem strange to rub oil on your face, especially if you already have oily skin, but oil actually helps to dissolve oil.

There are plenty of Japanese oil-based cleansers for you to choose from. A particular favorite of skincare enthusiasts around the world is the olive oil-based DHC Oil Cleanser, as well as Shu Uemura’s Ultime8 Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oil. But if you’re on a budget, Biore’s Cleansing Oil is an incredibly affordable alternative.

Step 1b: Foam Cleanser

After your first cleanse with an oil cleanser, rinse off and follow up with a foam cleanser. This second cleanse helps to remove any residual sweat or dirt from your skin, leaving it squeaky clean and ready to be hydrated! A benefit of foam cleansers is that they are soft and easy to gently spread over your skin.

The most popular foam cleanser in Japan is Senka’s Perfect Whip, which is readily found at drugstores and is very affordable. You can also try the Gokujyun Hyaluronic Acid Foaming Cleanser, or the travel-friendly Kanebo Suisai Beauty Clear Powder.

It is important to exfoliate your skin regularly as it helps to scrub away dead skin cells and unclog your pores. However, it is important not to exfoliate too often as your skin can get dry and irritated, even if you use gentle products. In Japan, exfoliators are typically more gel-like and do not contain microbeads or “natural” ingredients that cause micro-tears.

Instead, when applied to dry skin, the exfoliating gel forms tiny little balls that gently exfoliate your face. If you are looking for a Japanese exfoliator, look no further than Cure’s Natural Aqua Peeling Gel, loved by beauty bloggers worldwide. For a cheaper alternative, go for the DETCLEAR Bright & Peel Peeling Jelly.

You might be expecting a creamy lotion, but the Japanese “lotion” (kesho-sui) is a liquid hydrator that has a watery consistency similar to a toner. Unlike a toner, though, it is not meant to cleanse. Instead, the lotion is instrumental in softening and hydrating the skin with nourishing ingredients like aloe and hyaluronic acid.

An effective and very popular lotion is the Gokujyun Hyaluronic Acid Lotion, which is said to be particularly great for dry skin. Another good albeit pricey option is the Albion Skin Conditioner. Or, if you’re a fan of sake, then you have to try the Kikumasamune High Moist Lotion made by a popular sake brewery.

Essence is very similar to lotion. It usually contains high levels of active ingredients which not only hydrates and regenerates the skin, but also helps to prime it. Priming your skin with an essence allows it to best absorb serums and moisturizers, which are essential for later steps in the routine.

The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence is a cult favorite amongst women all around the world for its effective anti-aging properties. For a cheaper alternative, we’d recommend the Astalift White Essence to help your skin look bright and radiant!

Serums help to target specific skin concerns you might have, such as fine lines, dark spots, or dullness. It is an optional step in the routine depending on your needs and wants, but works well in tandem with the other products, especially the essence.

A go-to Japanese favorite is the Obagi Vitamic C Serum, which helps to reduce dark spots, combat fine lines and brighten your skin. If you’re worried about wrinkles, then the revolutionary POLA Wrinkle Shot would be a welcome addition to your routine. For the more budget-conscious consumer, try the DHC Super Collagen.

Step 6: Moisturizer

By this point, you might think your skin is sufficiently hydrated and you don’t need a moisturizer. However, it is important to realize that moisturizers in a Japanese beauty routine does not just help to hydrate your skin, but also seals in all of your previous layers of serums, essences and more.

There are many types of moisturizers to choose from, depending on which feels best to you. Milk moisturizers are popular for being lighter, with a good option being the Minon Amino Moist Charge Milk. If you prefer a cream, the Curel Intensive Moisture Cream has its dedicated fanbase, while the DHC Olive Virgin Oil is a drugstore favorite.

Have you ever felt as though the area around your eyes felt dry, especially in colder climates? Well, that is because this particular area does not produce natural oils! To combat dryness, it is important to use an eye cream so your skin stays moisturized. There are also eye creams that help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles!

A great product we’d recommend is Shiseido’s Benefiance NutriPerfect Eye Serum, which helps to hydrate and firm up your skin. If you’re looking to fight eye puffiness and reduce dark circles, DHC Eye Bright is a fantastic option, as is the Clear Turn Plumping Eye Zone mask.

Every other day, or when your skin is a need of a pick-me-up, treat yourself to a face mask! The Japanese face masking game is strong, with sheet masks being sold in bulk packs. While some enthusiasts choose to use a face mask everyday, it is entirely up to you and how your skin feels. Japanese face masks, like most of their skin care products, are gentle and tend to use more natural ingredients, so they are less likely to irritate your skin.

One of the most popular face masks packs you can get is LULULUN, alcohol-free masks made specially for daily use. For a more luxurious masking experience, try the SK-II Facial Treatment mask, which is saturated with their legendary formula. Acne-prone skin? The Clear Turn Black Sheet Mask contains a unique blend of soy milk and herbs to clear it right up.

Regardless of your complexion, sunscreen is a must to protect against UV rays -- even darker complexions are not immune against the worst of the sun’s rays. In Japan, sunscreen is worn daily, which sounds insane until you realise how wearable Japanese sunscreen is. Japan has successfully formulated fast-absorbing sunscreen that does not feel tacky!

Give it a go yourself with drugstore favorites, Biore UV, including the Perfect Face Milk that works wonderfully under makeup. For waterproof sunscreen, try out the Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen, which is a more expensive but very effective formula.

