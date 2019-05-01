8 Japanese Star Wars Goods You Must Get

Are you a fan of Star Wars? Or maybe you’re swept up in the hype now that the trailer for the last movie in the sequels, The Rise of Skywalker, has dropped.

Perhaps you’re looking for some new and unique Star Wars goodies to celebrate May the 4th this year. Well, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re hoping to show off your love of the greatest movie franchise in cinema history or searching for a unique gift for a Star Wars fan, we have you covered. Check out our curated list of some of the best and quirkiest Japanese Star Wars-themed goods that’ll make you the coolest kid at the Cantina!

We’re kicking off our list with a hot favorite of collectors: figures! If you’re looking for a truly unique Star Wars figure, this is perfect. Bandai’s Tamashii Nations reimagines classic Star Wars characters as samurai, complete with Edo-era armor and accessories. The collection currently includes characters such as everyone’s favorite droid C-3PO, bounty hunter father-son duo Jango Fett and Boba Fett, dark side lord Darth Vader, and more. Sure, it’s not an original Kenner figure, but it looks incredibly cool!

If you’ve always wanted to pit Yoda and Chewbacca in a head-to-head car race, this is your chance! Japan’s Takara Tomy is famous for its Tomica line of cars, which constantly releases new collaborative collections. In fact, Tomica has a special Star Wars-themed collection aptly named Star Cars, where characters are transformed into racing cars! From classic racing cars to anniversary ad trucks, the collection has something for every fan. Also, at the height of the tsum tsum crazy a few years ago, Tomica released a special Star Wars Tomica Tsum Tsum set!

When we think about quintessential Japanese Star Wars goods, we think bento boxes. Perhaps it’s not something you might display on a shelf, but it’s perfect for every day! Packing a boxed lunch is common in Japan and you will often see plenty of Japanese people, from school children to office workers, carrying a bento box. If you’ve been toying with the idea of packing your own meals, these amazing Star Wars-themed lunch boxes might just be the tipping point!

If you’re hoping to push your themed lunch all the way to the next level, add some bento box accessories to the mix! You can get cutlery sets, lunch bags, and more. For those feeling particularly adventurous, maybe you could even try creating some Star Wars-themed food (might we suggest some… Jabba the Hummus?). We also have a more comprehensive list of bento box accessories that you are welcome to check out if the bento box bug bites!

Paper theater kits are particularly popular in Japan! Popular scenes and characters from popular culture are laser-cut into DIY kits which you can put together into 3D scenes that look absolutely stunning on display. In addition to the Star Wars kits shown above, you can actually find kits of all sorts of pop culture, such as Studio Ghibli movies, Pokemon and more. This is one of the more unique Star Wars items on our list!

Here’s a little something for the pupper or kitty in your life! Japan has a tiny obsession with cute pets, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that the country has adorable outfits and toys that you can use to welcome your furry friends to the Jedi Order. There are BB-8 and R2-D2 pet houses, costumes for virtually every character (even an AT-T and a Tusken Raider!), dog toys and more.

BE@RBRICK, a collectible toy from Medicom, has had a cult following since its inception in 2001. There are collectors out there with hundreds of BE@RBRICK figures! We’re happy to just own the Star Wars collection, however, which has in its trove tons of our favorite characters in varying sizes! From keychains to 28cm tall figures (for reference, that is a 400% BE@RBRICK), you can pick whichever best suits your tastes.

We’re rounding off the list with a classic Japanese gift. The tenegui is quite literally just a piece of fabric usually around 3 feet long and 1 foot wide that is wildly versatile. You can use it to wrap gifts, hang it as a piece of tapestry, or even a headband! While there are a few different types of Star Wars tenegui that you can pick up, our particular favorite is a series showing the characters amidst famous Japanese scenery. Look out for Darth Vader and Yoda facing off against a backdrop of Hokusai’s classic waves or C-3PO and R2-D2 sightseeing at Mount Fuji!

