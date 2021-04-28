English
US Dollar (USD)
GOLDEN WEEK 2021 - Potential Delays

From April 29th until May 5th (included), Japan will be celebrating what is commonly known as Golden Week -- a period of several consecutive national holidays.
 
During this period, ZenMarket's office will remain open and we will continue to provide our usual services, but there may be a small delay in packing parcels. Also, as some stores close during Golden Week, there may be delays in ordering and shipping your items.  
 
FedEx, UPS, DHL, and SF express do not perform parcel pickups during these dates. 
 
Postal services (Airmail, EMS) will work as normal for countries with this shipping method still available. 
 
We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your kind understanding. 
 
Regards,
The ZenMarket Team
