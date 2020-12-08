DHL e-Commerce Shipping Changes

We regret to inform you that DHL-eC Packet Plus and DHL-eC Packet Standard, provided by DHL eCommerce, will no longer be an available ZenMarket shipping method from December 2020.
We originally partnered with DHL eCommerce to act as a cost-effective alternative for our users that had lost access to shipping services provided by JapanPost due to the current COVID- 19 pandemic.
However, with DHL eCommerce's recent changes to their shipping services, it regrettably appears that the shipping methods are no longer beneficial for many of our customers.
Therefore, DHL-eC Packet Plus and DHL-eC Packet Standard shipping options will stop.
When creating a parcel, you will be able to choose these shipping methods only until:
December 13th, 2020 - Sunday Morning (A.M. Japan Time).
Payments for parcels created using this method will be stopped being accepted on:
December 21st, 2020 - Monday
In the event your parcel processing is not completed by the final pickup deadline, the shipping method will be changed to the next cheapest option.
We know these methods have been very popular with some of our users, however, due to the changes made outside of ZenMarket control, we cannot maintain to offer these shipping options.
Please note, this change will NOT affect DHL standard parcels.
Standard DHL parcels will be sent as normal and are not affected in any way by these changes.
We hope for your kind understanding and will continue to work hard to bring our customers the best value for money when shipping goods from Japan.