DHL e-Commerce Shipping Changes

We regret to inform you that DHL-eC Packet Plus and DHL-eC Packet Standard, provided by DHL eCommerce, will no longer be an available ZenMarket shipping method from December 2020.

We originally partnered with DHL eCommerce to act as a cost-effective alternative for our users that had lost access to shipping services provided by JapanPost due to the current COVID- 19 pandemic.

However, with DHL eCommerce's recent changes to their shipping services, it regrettably appears that the shipping methods are no longer beneficial for many of our customers.



Therefore, DHL-eC Packet Plus and DHL-eC Packet Standard shipping options will stop.

When creating a parcel, you will be able to choose these shipping methods only until:

December 13th, 2020 - Sunday Morning (A.M. Japan Time).

Payments for parcels created using this method will be stopped being accepted on: