New Year Holiday Announcement 2020

Happy holidays and thank you all for your continued support throughout the year 2020.
Holiday Period: December 30th, Wednesday 2020 - January 3rd, Sunday 2021
There will be 5 days of Holidays taking place over the New Year's period.
Some services will be suspended during this time. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.
Please read the details below as some of these changes may affect you.
The following services will be suspended during this time:
- Buying any new items that are added to your cart.
- Receiving, packing, and shipping any items.
- Refunding any leftover account funds.
*Please note some auction sellers may be unavailable during this period.
During the holiday period, you will still be able to navigate our website and perform other automated website functions such as:
- Adding items to your cart
However, we will not be able to purchase or ship items on your behalf nor proceed with any actions that require a member of staff, such as weighing goods and receiving shipping quotes on parcels, until we return on January 4th, 2021.
This year the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many proxy services in unfortunate ways, even forcing some services you may be familiar with to permanently close their doors.
We can't thank you all enough for your loyalty and patience with ZenMarket this year, that has not only allowed us to stay open, but continue to grow this past year.
From all of us in the ZenMarket Family, we wish you to stay safe and a very Happy New Year!