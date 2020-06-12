TrustPilot Winners - Round 3!

Thank You again to all of you who took the time to leave ZenMarket a review over on TrustPilot!

We really appreciate all the kind words members of the community have sent to the ZenMarket team to read in your reviews - we say this all the time, but we mean it, we really do read them 💙

As a "thank you" to those of you that took the time to leave a review over on TrustPilot, regardless of whether it was a 1-Star or a 5-Star review, we have selected another 10 random reviewers to receive a 2500 Yen of credit straight to their ZenMarket account!

If you are one of the lucky winners selected below, then the funds have already been added to your account and we will contact you through the ZenMarket website to confirm that you are, in fact, a winner! 🎉

MORE giveaways in the future, so keep an eye on our social media accounts, like Don't worry if you weren't chosen this time! ZenMarket is doinggiveaways in the future, so keep an eye on our social media accounts, like Twitter , so you don't miss out.

If you received your prize, then let our community management team know who you are by tagging ZenMarket on social media - Our team really does see all of your wonderful posts, thank you!

You can see the list of winners below:

Farhad Seyidaliyev

Hawaii

Elijah

Jose Francisco Monsivais Leos

Dias David

Sdkiev

TEA KWOK ANN

Cathy YIP

Adelina Nadzri

Huân Mai

Remember, if you received your prize, let us know on social media

Thanks again to all of you that took the time to leave a review 💙