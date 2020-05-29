X places you can spend Bitcoin in Japan

With the recent addition of adding the ability to make payments on ZenMarket using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it got the team here curious. Where can you spend Bitcoin in Japan? Is Bitcoin legal in Japan?

With decades of experience living in Japan and a little bit of research, the team here at ZenMarket put together a list of places you may want to check out if you plan to spend your hard mined crypto coins on your next visit to Japan.

But first... Here are 2 questions you definitely want to know the answers to if you plan to try to spend cryptocurrency here in Japan.

Is Bitcoin legal in Japan?

In 2017, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were officially recognised as a valid form of payment method in Japan. However, cryptocurrency is classified as an "asset" and NOT a legally recognized currency or legal tender.

What does this mean for you? Not much if you just plan to come here on vacation. All you need to know is that cryptocurrency is considered an "asset" or "property" in Japan and not currency.

Imagen if you will, the Japanese government decided it was ok to purchase goods using Pokemon cards. That's great and all, but a Japanese bank will not accept your shiny Pokemon cards as a form of downpayment on a mortgage... even if, it's a first edition Charizard...

There is a little bit of confusion surrounding this topic on the web, so hope that clear a things up for you.

So Bitcoin is legal in Japan, however...

Is Bitcoin accepted in Japan?

The answer to this question is, "Yes, BUT..."

You may be surprised to find out that Japan is a predominantly cash-based society, many places in Japan still don't accept card - nevermind Bitcoin. Yes, cashless payment options have seen a rise in recent years, and yes, you will find stores in Japan that accept cryptocurrency (like the examples listed below). However, despite Japan's official recognition of digital currencies, your options for spending Bitcoin here are still very limited.

Don't worry though, the list of places below will help you get the most out of your time, and crypto, here in Japan.

Bic Camera

Bic Camera deserves its own category.

It is an absolute must-visit to those of you looking to spend your crypto as they have now been accepting crypto payments since 2017!

Without a doubt, Bic Camera is one of the biggest and widely available places to spend cryptocurrency in Japan!

Bic Camera is the third-largest electronics and home appliance retailer in Japan, but you can often find other products, such as alcohol, depending on the store that you visit. Currently, there are over 40 stores located throughout Japan and many stores offer a huge selection of goods to choose from.

Since Bic Camera is one of the most important places to visit on this list, here are some handy tips that you should know.

Avoid using RBF (Replace By Fee)

If you use RBF at the counter, you may run in the problem of Bic Camera not getting notified that you actually made the payment to them. To avoid this problem, confirm whether your wallet of choice has an RBF option and check to see if it is set to "always RBF" or "never RBF" beforehand.

Confirm your transaction to the Network.

Many of you when travelling Japan might not have mobile data or may find yourself out of wifi range when shopping. Double, no triple check, you have an internet connection when trying to pay for goods.

Some wallets are known for "confirming" your transaction even though you don't have an internet connection. This will result in an uncomfortable standoff with you and the Bic Camera employee who can't hand over your item since they are unable to confirm the transaction. Worst case scenario, you will end up paying for your item in Yen at the counter, only to pay for the item a second time when your phone reconnects to the internet and then really sends the payment to Bic Camera.

Don't pay for things twice - check your internet.

Go easy on the staff

There is a good chance the employee at the Bitcoin payment counter knows nothing about the world of cryptocurrency, they only know how to take payments in the way they have been trained. They may mistakenly insist that you need to use the BitFlyer app to pay with crypto, but this is not true. Any wallet will work as long as BitFlyer accepts the payment. On the rare chance you run into problems, just have a little bit of patience with them and it will all work out.

If the above raised some concerns for you, don't worry. The reality is that 9 times out of 10, as long as you have an up to date wallet and an internet connection, the entire experience of paying with Bitcoin is typically hassle-free. Not only that, but some Bic Camera stores have a dedicated cashier line for crypto payments, so enjoy never having to wait in line!

If he can do it, so can you.

If you are still struggling to wrap your head around what paying with Bitcoin in Bic Camera would be like, then here is a video that shows you not only what you can expect to find in Bic Camera stores, but also what it is like to pay with crypto in them.

Hackers bar

Tokyo is world-famous for its nightlife, but those of you looking to enjoy a night out with crypto coins will need to check out Hackers bar.

Hackers bar is a specialist venue that accepts cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin. However, what makes it really unique are the people that you can find there - you don't give your bar the name "Hacker" unless you are trying to attract a certain kind of people.

Although you're unlikely to run into any real cybercriminals, you'll find Blockchain and friendly crypto enthusiasts aplenty! The relaxed atmosphere and tech-centric bar is a great place to share a drink and chat with like-minded individuals from around the world.

Still struggling to picture it in mind? Check out this video that showcases the inside of Hackers bar.

DOT RAW - Roppongi

Finding a good vegan place to eat in Tokyo can be just as difficult as finding a store that will accept your Bitcoins, stumbling upon a cafe that does both - now that's hard.

Thankfully, Dot Raw located in Tokyo's Roppongi district does just that! The vegan-friendly cafe is a great place to stop by for lunch if you are in the area and want to make payments with cryptocurrency. Highly recommend picking up one of their smoothies or green juices if you get the chance.

T's Kitchen Gluten Free Tee's Kitchen

Regardless of whether you prefer gluten-free or not, Tee's Kitchen is a fantastic place for those of you wanting to try traditional Japanese dishes that taste amazing, without the guilt of gluten.

Tee's Kitchen is located in, you guessed it, Roppongi - the Bitcoin capital of Japan. You can see the inside of the store for yourself what it has to offer in the video below.

Even if you don't have time to make your way over to them, they can come to you using UberEasts, but you will have to pay with Japanese Yen if you plan on getting something delivered.

Yukizaki - Luxury Watches & Jewelry

If you are looking pick up a timepiece as a memorable souvenir from your trip to Japan, then look no further than Yukizaki. Yikizaki, or sometimes referred to as "Gem Castle", is a high-end watch and jewellery seller that accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

With stores located throughout Japan, with their main store being located in Tokyo, they offer new and second-hand high-quality accessories.

Don't just take our word for it, see what Floyd Mayweather has to say about Yukizaki Tokyo.

Mint - Hair Salon

If you find yourself in Tokyo and are in need of an English-friendly hairdresser that accepts Bitcoin, look no further than Mint.

Located in the Ebisu district, and experienced in styling different types of hair from across the world, Mint offers high-quality services for both men and women using organic colorings and shampoos.

https://www.mint-tea.jp/

Ramen Shop

No real trip to Japan is considered complete until you have had yourself a bowl of ramen!

Jinanbou is located in Tokyo's Nogata area and directly accepts Bitcoin Cash as a form of payment for their delicious ramen offerings.

Watch the video below to meet the restaurant owner as he explains why he started to accept crypto as a form of payment.