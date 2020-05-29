Where Can I Use Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrency) in 2020?

Recently we’ve introduced a new cryptocurrency payment method over on our website. Which made us curious. Where else can you spend your cryptocurrency online? Let’s have a look at what other companies accept crypto, and what goods and services you can get for your hard-mined Bitcoins.

ZenMarket - Goods From Japan

ZenMarket is a proxy service for buying from Japanese online stores. To put it simply, you can order any Japanese goods and get them delivered to your doorstep. So if you are looking for a place to exchange cryptocurrency for real products, we got you covered.

You can choose from various kinds of goods: clothes, electronics, collectables and More!

We accept crypto payments through CoinGate, and you can pay with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and many more cryptocurrencies.

Microsoft - Games, Movies and Xbox

Microsoft started accepting Bitcoin all the way back in 2014. A few years ago they suspended crypto payments due to high volatility and expensive transfer fees at that time. However, later they were resumed. You can now top up your Microsoft account with Bitcoin.

Flights and Travels

Bitcoin.Travel is probably the most unique example in this category. They work with various travel businesses that are willing to exchange their travel services for crypto. Originally Bitcoin.Travel only accepted Bitcoin, but now you can pay with 7 different currencies including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Dash and Dogecoin.







VPN-Services

Naturally, many of the VPN and online protection services accept cryptocurrency as a secure form of payment. Such services provide confidentiality and anonymity when you browse through the internet and helps you access content that would normally be blocked due to your geographic location. ExpressVPN accepts Bitcoins through BitPay with a 30-day money-back guarantee, NordVPN accepts Bitcoin and Litecoin via CoinPayments with the same guarantee.

Wikipedia

The biggest online encyclopedia on the worldwide web also accepts crypto. You can donate to Wiki in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum through BitPay.

There are some other nonprofit organizations that are willing to accept your donations in cryptocurrency as well, such as the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society.

Cryptocurrency isn’t a common payment method yet, but there are plenty of products and services you can buy using crypto. With the "push" method used by cryptocurrency payments, you can be sure that transactions are safe and secure. Cryptocurrency payment gateways such as CoinGate and BitPay make transactions simple and easy.



Disclaimer: This is purely an informative article and in no way, is this article financial advice on how to invest or spend any form of currency you own - please perform additional research before making any online transactions.