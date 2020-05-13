Win a Super Mario Bros. Watch with ZenPlus

Hi there, ZenPlus family! 👋

This month we are giving away a limited edition watch collaborated by Wired and Super Mario Bros.

The AGAK 706 timepiece features a full-color rendition of the classic Super Mario Bros levels, with Mario battling Bowser.

This limited edition wristwatch also features a golden star for the crown as well as “Wired x Super Mario Bros. Limited Edition” on the back of the case. Along with a unique serial number that shows proof of authenticity. There are only 1,200 units of the AGAK 706 in the world.

If that isn’t enough for you, the back of the strap draws even more details from the classic Super Mario Bros. levels that we all love. This game level-inspired timepiece comes in an exclusive Super Mario Bros. themed packaging.

Here’s some additional information:

Case: stainless steel

Strap: Calfkin

Time accuracy: average monthly difference ± 20 seconds (when worn on your arm, and in temperatures ranging from 5 °C to 35 °C)

Waterproof: Yes (10 ATM)

Battery life: ~3 years

↓ Enter through the widget below ↓

ZenPlus Giveaway

Don’t miss out on this exclusive chance! Our giveaway will run from 12:01 AM 15th May - 11:59 PM 19th May 2020 JST. We will announce the winners on our social media the following day (Wednesday, 20th May 2020), so keep an eye out.

Get The Conversation Started #ZenPlus.