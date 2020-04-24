Golden Week 2020 - Important Informataion

On April 29th and May 4th, 5th and 6th (included), Japan will be celebrating what is commonly known as Golden Week -- a period of several consecutive national holidays.

During this period, ZenMarket's office will remain open and we will continue to provide our usual services, but there may be a small delay in packing parcels. Also, as some stores close during Golden Week, there may be delays in ordering and shipping your items.

FedEx, UPS, DHL and SF express do not perform parcels pickups during these dates.

Postal services (Airmail, EMS) will work as normal for countries with this shipping method still available, more details here

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your kind understanding.

Regards,

The ZenMarket Team