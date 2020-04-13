TrustPilot Winners!

The team here at ZenMarket wanted to give a big "Thank You" to those of you that took the time to leave ZenMarket a review over on TrustPilot!

With the current global situation affecting all of us, it means the world to our small team here in Osaka, Japan to see all of this positivity and support coming from you, the community - it really does make all the hard work we do here worth it 💙

As promised, as a thank you to those of you that took the time to leave a review over on TrustPilot, regardless of whether it was a 1-Star or a 5-Star review, we have selected 50 random reviewers to receive a 1000 Yen of credit straight to their ZenMarket account!

If you are one of the lucky reviewers selected below, then the funds have already been added to your account and we will contact you through the ZenMarket website to confirm that you are, in fact, a winner! 🎉

Unfortunately, if we haven't contacted you, then you have not been selected this time as a winner, but don't worry! ZenMarket plans on doing MORE giveaways in the future, so keep an eye on our social media accounts.

If you received your prize, then let our community management team know who you are by tagging ZenMarket in a social media post - Our team really does see all of your wonderful posts, thank you!

You can see the list of winners below:

Lindsay Droste

Adam Grazka

Андрей Бурлаков

Lilia Nedokhodiuk

Volodymyr

Georgiy Anurev

Мария

Дмитренко Ольга

Андрей

Евгения

Vladislav K

Masahiko Fukuoka

Yukinobu Ogawa

Kouichi

Andy Irie

KOKO

Azahar Purwanto

aluskeneh lur

Hamie azwar

Zulfadli Bin Ahmad

武鑫

Jia xiaokai

Shawn

伊藤

Zilian Yang

Luis

Lo Kam Fai

WONG Wai Lun

twuchin

Login Wong

Ivan Accarrino

Ho Ken Wye Ryan

K Wilkinson

Steve Long

Ciaran Woods

Nik Azizul Fakar Nik Mahmood

Suzane Chin Shiyun

朱安宇

Eduardo Jorge

David López

Abraham Osvaldo Vidal

Jose Pablo Navarro Segura

Karla Georgina Velazquez

Eduardo A A

Vanhaecke Rudy

olivier alvado

Longue Emmanuelle

Perret Héloïse

Huan Nguyen

Ngo Truong Giang

Remember, if you received your prize, let us know on social media!

Thanks again to all of you that took the time to leave a review 💙