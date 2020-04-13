TrustPilot Winners!

The team here at ZenMarket wanted to give a big "Thank You" to those of you that took the time to leave ZenMarket a review over on TrustPilot!
With the current global situation affecting all of us, it means the world to our small team here in Osaka, Japan to see all of this positivity and support coming from you, the community - it really does make all the hard work we do here worth it 💙
As promised, as a thank you to those of you that took the time to leave a review over on TrustPilot, regardless of whether it was a 1-Star or a 5-Star review, we have selected 50 random reviewers to receive a 1000 Yen of credit straight to their ZenMarket account!
If you are one of the lucky reviewers selected below, then the funds have already been added to your account and we will contact you through the ZenMarket website to confirm that you are, in fact, a winner! 🎉
Unfortunately, if we haven't contacted you, then you have not been selected this time as a winner, but don't worry! ZenMarket plans on doing MORE giveaways in the future, so keep an eye on our social media accounts.
If you received your prize, then let our community management team know who you are by tagging ZenMarket in a social media post - Our team really does see all of your wonderful posts, thank you!
You can see the list of winners below:
- Lindsay Droste
- Adam Grazka
- Андрей Бурлаков
- Lilia Nedokhodiuk
- Volodymyr
- Georgiy Anurev
- Мария
- Дмитренко Ольга
- Андрей
- Евгения
- Vladislav K
- Masahiko Fukuoka
- Yukinobu Ogawa
- Kouichi
- Andy Irie
- KOKO
- Azahar Purwanto
- aluskeneh lur
- Hamie azwar
- Zulfadli Bin Ahmad
- 武鑫
- Jia xiaokai
- Shawn
- 伊藤
- Zilian Yang
- Luis
- Lo Kam Fai
- WONG Wai Lun
- twuchin
- Login Wong
- Ivan Accarrino
- Ho Ken Wye Ryan
- K Wilkinson
- Steve Long
- Ciaran Woods
- Nik Azizul Fakar Nik Mahmood
- Suzane Chin Shiyun
- 朱安宇
- Eduardo Jorge
- David López
- Abraham Osvaldo Vidal
- Jose Pablo Navarro Segura
- Karla Georgina Velazquez
- Eduardo A A
- Vanhaecke Rudy
- olivier alvado
- Longue Emmanuelle
- Perret Héloïse
- Huan Nguyen
- Ngo Truong Giang
Remember, if you received your prize, let us know on social media!
Thanks again to all of you that took the time to leave a review 💙