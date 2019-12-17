ZenPlus' Dragon Ball Z Giveaway Winner Announced!

It's the moment you've all been waiting for, who won the oh-so-cool Premium Bandai Dragon Ball Z SHFiguarts Trunks figurine?



The giveaway closed last night just before midnight on the 16th of November, and we randomly selected an incredible winner with the help of Gleam's randomizer.





Unfortunately, we had to disqualify three people who didn't submit a proper screenshot of their ZenPlus order of over 5,000 JPY, so make sure you complete all the entries correctly for future giveaways.





ZenPlus' Dragon Ball Z Figure Giveaway



Congratulations Caleb! 🥳 We hope you enjoy having this remarkable figure in your collection. Take many photos and share them with your friends and us! 📸



Our marketing manager has contacted you about receiving your prize.

Thank you to every single one of you for taking the time to participate. Our December Giveaway was such a success that we will do another giveaway very soon! What would you like to win next time?



Let us know on our social sites below, and we will make notes of all your ideas.

Get The Conversation Started #ZenPlus.