ZenPlus' December Dragon Ball Z Giveaway

This month we have a dazzling Dragon Ball Z figure giveaway for you. Yup, it's that time of the month when a FREE prize is up for grabs, and you can have a little fun while participating. This time we are giving away a Premium Bandai Dragon Ball SHFiguarts Trunks figurine.



ZenPlus' Dragon Ball Z Figure Giveaway





It's simple to enter, choose an entry from the Gleam Widget down below, and complete the action.



Unless you are already logged in to Gleam, you will be asked to fill in your name and email, so we can contact you if you win. Complete at least one action by 11:59 PM December 16th, JST, for a chance to win.



Best of luck, we are so excited to see all your entries.

Get The Conversation Started #ZenPlus.