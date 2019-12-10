New Year Holiday Hours 2020

That time of the year is upon us again. Happy holidays and thank you for your continued support for the ZenMarket Family.

We will be observing the 4 day holiday over the New Year, and some services will be suspended during this time. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Therefore, please read the details below, and make note of any changes that may affect you.

Holiday: December 30th, 2019 - January 2nd, 2020

The following services will be suspended during this time:

Buying any new items that are added to your cart.

Receiving, packing and shipping any items.

Refunding any leftover account funds.

During the holiday, our website will operate as normal; however, we will not be able to purchase or ship items on your behalf until we return on January 3rd, 2020. During this time, you will still be able to add items to your cart and use other automated functions on our website. Please be aware that actions that require staff, such as weighing goods and getting shipping quotes on parcels, will not be completed until January 3rd.

From all of us in the ZenMarket Family, we wish you a very Happy New Year.