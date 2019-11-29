No Service Fees on Yahoo Auctions for Black Friday

Black Friday has come to ZenMarket! From Friday, November 29th, 12:01 AM JST up until December 1st, 23:59 PM JST, enjoy 100% off our ZenMarket service fees on Yahoo Auctions. That's right, this means that all bids made during the Black Friday campaign period will have no ZenMarket service fees!

The service fee reduction will apply automatically to all bids made during this time. All you have to do is bid as you normally would and you should see your savings applied immediately!

Start bidding now!

Check out more Black Friday deals

Offer lasts from 29th November to Midday 3rd December 2019 JST

Happy Black Friday Weekend!

