DHL E-Commerce Shipping Changes

We regret to inform you that DHL eC Packet Plus and Packet Standard, provided by DHL eCommerce, will not be available from September 2019. The last shipping will be on Thursday, August 29th 2019; if you want to use this method, please make sure your parcel is packed and paid for until that time.



When creating a parcel, you will be able to choose this shipping method only until morning August 26th 2019 (Japanese time). In the event your parcel does not make it to the final pickup, the shipping method will be changed to the next cheapest option.



We know these methods have been very popular with some of our clients, however, due to internal reasons, we cannot maintain the attractive pricing anymore. We hope for your kind understanding.

