Interview with Anime & Gaming YouTuber Rin Senpai

Anime lover and YouTube gamer, Rin Senpai began his successful YouTube Channel back in 2011 and has been sharing Love Live scouting videos, daily vlogs, and meme reviews ever since. Rin Senpai's hilarious and genuine videos have attracted almost 60,000 subscribers and a whopping 7 million video views to date.

In addition to his engaging video content on his YouTube channel, Rin also streams twice a week on Twitch. In this interview, we learn what motivates Rin to stream and post videos, and the most asked question, how many hours a day does he typically spend playing games.

How did you get into YouTube?

I've been using YouTube since it was first introduced, but I guess when I got really into it was when I was in a bit of a rut. My girlfriend at the time showed me some Lets Players and some highlight clips she enjoyed, and it inspired me to contribute and share my own experiences and ways to entertain people.

Rin Senpai's first video



What other creators do you look up to?

PewDiePie. He was one of the first people that I watched when I got into making my own videos. He's a very humble, level headed and just fun to listen to and watch. His editors Sive and former editors Brad and Michael also shaped how I do my own style of editing so much so that a lot of my fans have noticed and can pick our the references themselves. Other YouTubers include the GameGrumps for their laid back, Podcast-style LPs and some really sarcastic yet amazingly talented editors like Chris Broad

What motivates you to stream and post videos?

Both of these are just things I like to do as a hobby. I like to play video games, and I like to make videos. It's nice that I can make a little bit of an income off both of these to help pay for some other hobbies I'm interested in.



What is the hardest part of social media for you?

I think the hardest part for me is trying to handle how I talk to people. I manage a Discord server where I have conversations with my own fans, but sometimes they can cross personal boundaries that I have trouble asking them to stop. I've gotten a lot better at it now. General haters have always been a thing since before I started YouTube too, so I've gotten used to just muting people and letting them scream into the void.



What are some of the best things you’ve learned about yourself since you’ve started YouTube?

I re-discovered that I actually enjoy being an entertainer. I grew up being told I was the "Shy and Quiet" kid so I just went with that but I really just like the center of attention. My awareness of that helps keep me grounded, so I don't go running off with my head in the clouds, haha.



Do you have a favorite video that you’ve uploaded?

The "Wedding Kanan" scout and the entire Autumn Mari series I have up on my channel are good runs. I recently started Minecraft videos which I really enjoy putting together, and it seems some of my fanbase is warming up to it.



What game is your favorite to play on stream? Why?

I've really enjoyed playing Revue Starlight during my streams. Being able to play it in front of an audience while being able to change things like music or present it like an esports event has been wildly fun.



How many hours a day do you typically spend playing games?

If you count livestreams and my own time, probably around 4-6 hours a day on average. I could easily just spend an entire day playing games if I had nothing to do.



If you could collab with any other famous streamer, YouTuber or celebrity who would it be?

PewDiePie easily. Chris Broad if I go to Japan. I'd also just love to hang out with the Grumps sometime.



If you could give one tip of advice to someone starting out on social media, what would it be?

Do it for fun, not for numbers.

