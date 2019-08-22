Upupupu~ What Is Danganronpa?

What would you do if you woke up in a classroom with no memory of how or why you were brought here? Over the speakers you hear somebody tell you to go to the gymnasium where you find other students, who are also in the same situation as you, wondering why they are there. When you think things couldn’t get any worse, what’s waiting for everyone inside the gymnasium was something nobody expected: a black a white bear named Monokuma.

Welcome to the world of Danganronpa! A visual novel game where you have to solve the mysteries behind the murders of your peers and to catch the culprit. Developed by the company that produced the Zero Escape series as well as Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, Spike Chunsoft created this masterpiece of a series with a unique art style and character designs.

Everything about the art in the game is something special to see. When you enter a new area in game, you see every element appears on the screen individually. A fancy deli-style display case bounces into the frame while ceilings lights pop up in a bit of a cartoony way. To go along with the zany animations and art, the blood itself is a bright fluorescent pink and Spike Chunsoft is in no way conservative with how much of the bright pink blood is used.

In the game, you split your time between “school life” and the “class trials”. You can use your time during your school life to investigate the murder or bond with your classmates. Exploring the school grounds, seeing the outrageous rooms and the secrets they hide, and learning about how your classmates feel about the whole situation. The real action begins the moment you’ve gathered your evidence because that’s the start of the class trials. The story comes together here as well as the real challenge of figuring out who is the culprit of every chapter.

To keep things fresh, Spike Chunsoft decided to change the game mechanics in their third game Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls. Changing things up from a visual novel based game into a third-person shooter, instead of finding the murderer you’re shooting robot bears and solving puzzles as you try to escape a city surrounded by chaos. Despite the change in gameplay, you can see right away that this is still very much a Danganronpa game.

Every game has its own unique batch of characters. Everyone has their own special quirk or skill with barely any overlap with other games. You’ll never see another daring Ultimate Gambler like Celestia Ludenberg or an out of this world astronaut like Kaito Momota in any other Danganronpa title than the one they appear in. There really is a character for everyone in these games that it’s tough to hate all of them. Whether you’re drawn in by the Ultimate Supreme Leader, Kokichi Oma’s mischievous personality or Ultimate Breeder, Gundham Tanaka’s eccentric demeanor who was blessed with the dark powers of the underworld. Everyone really lives up to their Ultimate title and it’s one of the best parts of the series.

With the most recent game having been released 2 years ago, there’s still plenty of merchandise being sold for the games! Monokuma, being one of the only characters in the series to have a recurring role in each game, is definitely one of the most popular characters. With products like plushies, a onesie, and even wallets of him available to buy you can’t deny his popularity.

If you’ve read our article about ikemen characters, you might remember our new store, 110! Did you know there are also pins and buttons available for characters across all the games?

There are even keyrings and posters available of characters like Harukawa Maki, Junko Enoshima, and Fukawa Toko available. You can find more Danganronpa items through ZenPlus with just a click of a button!

